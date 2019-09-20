News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Sam Seago. The St. Joseph Catholic School senior has a 4.34 GPA, and is currently ranked number one in his class.

“When I see Sam leading I generally see him gently talking to his friends. He definitely leads by example with his behavior in and out of the classroom. But he also is very quick to instruct his classmates and his friends, and to kindly tell them and guide them, and help them, and encourage them.” - Amy Matochos, Teacher.

Sam participates in Cross Country, Track, and Basketball, Soccer and baseball for the Eagles. In Baseball, Sam was a First Team All-District selection last season, as well as a State Quarter-Finalist in Soccer. And in track, Sam has helped his team win 3 District Titles, in the past three seasons. Outside of sports, Sam is a member of NHS (National Honor Society), Eagles for Life, the Boy Scouts of America, the Eagle Band and Choir, and SVDP (St. Vincent de Paul).

“I think Sam just enjoys being the best version of himself. You know self improvement is all about making yourself better at a certain skill or better at a certain you know, class here in school. Sam approaches everything that he does with a positive attitude, and that positive energy is infectious on his classmates, his teammates, and even on me.” - Seth Walker, Coach.

“So I got some advice from one of my coaches one time that it doesn't matter what you do in life. But as long as you put one-hundred percent effort, all of your effort into what you're doing. And you can look back and know you did your best. And I put as much effort as I do into things, because I want to look back on what I've done and be proud of it” says Seago.

After High School, Sam plans on attending Texas A&M University, and majoring in Communications. While at Texas A&M, Sam wants to be a part of 12th Man Productions.

Congratulations to Sam Seago of St. Joseph Catholic School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!