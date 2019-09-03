Clemson's Dabo Swinney remembers last year's contest with A&M being turning point

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney had high praise for the Aggies. He remembers last year's battle between the Tigers and Aggies being a turning point for Clemson. Swinney thinks this year's match-up will be just as big of a game.

"I think this is great for us. They're definitely one of the best teams in the country. Regardless of what happens in this game, I think that's going to play out. The same thing for us. It's a great opportunity early for us to grow our team. Win or lose the game, we're going to get better from this game. I love the challenge. I love the opportunity to go against a great team early in the year, especially before we get into conference play, and kind of see where we are and grow up a little bit. I thought it helped us last year. We were fortunate enough to win the game, but that game in particular helped us to get better," said Swinney.