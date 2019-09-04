Clemson's running attack a big concern for Aggies Saturday

Jimbo Fisher and the 12th ranked Texas Aggie football team will hit the road for the first time this season and they are certainly jumping in feet first as they travel to Death Valley to battle top ranked Clemson in South Carolina.

The Tigers have won 16 in a row at home with their last loss at Memorial Stadium coming at the hands of South Carolina in 2016. The Tigers ran for 411 yards in their season opening 52-14 win over Georgia Tech.

Almost half of that collected by Clemson running back Travis Etienne who ran for 205 yards on just 12 carries. Clemson's tough running game has them ranked 3rd in the country this season and certainly a concern for the Aggies.

"It's going to be a big burden with our everybody. Everybody says our secondary, but your defensive front, it's your linebackers because at different times when you do different things there is going to be pressure put on different guys on your defense and they are as challenging as anybody," said A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher.

"He's a pretty tough hard runner. He (Etienne) really keeps his feet moving and makes some plays after contact. We just really have to wrap up and get him down to the ground," added A&M Defensive End Tyree Wilson.

"They threw it a bunch, but they ran for over 400 so they are very physical and understand that too. It is about controlling the clock and controlling your opponent when you are able to run the football it is a great asset that is for sure," concluded Fisher.

A win over top ranked Clemson would be the Aggies first non conference true road victory over a top 5 team ever.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 Saturday on ABC.

