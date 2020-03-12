Coach Gary Blair on NCAA Tournament Cancellation

Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair had the following statement in regards to the NCAA cancelling all remaining winter and spring NCAA Championships.

“I am really hurting for the student-athletes of all of the spring sports that won’t get the chance to represent their school, team and even their country in an NCAA championship. As a coach and as an athlete we want to play the game, we want to coach and we want to develop young people. But at the same time, we are smart enough to realize this is just a game. The health of our players is paramount and will always come first.

“I believe the NCAA Tournament is the greatest event in all of sports. To have to put my arms around my three seniors and tell them that they won’t have a chance to play on that stage for the last time is one of the saddest things. However, the world of sport gives all of us hope, and it will continue to give us hope. You will not only see the strength of student-athletes and coaches during this time, but also our country and mankind.

“We trust the judgment of those in place to make these difficult decisions for the athletes, fans, schools and country. We wish great health and safety for everyone.”