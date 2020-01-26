Coach Guerrieri, Houston Dynamo hosting "Soccer Starts at Home" with Tom Byer

Texas A&M Soccer Coach G Guerrieri and local youth soccer coaches will be teaming up with the Houston Dynamo tomorrow for an event called "Soccer Starts at Home" Monday evening at A&M Consolidated High School.

World renowned youth coach, Tom Byer, will be speaking to parents of young children wanting them to grow up active. Byer wrote a best selling book titled "Soccer Starts at Home," and he's been hosting a series of free events for parents and grassroots coaches in the greater Houston area. Byer talks about how parents can help young soccer players learn the basics at home starting at an early age.

The event is free and starts at 6:30 Monday evening at A&M Consolidated High School.