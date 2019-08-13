Coaches tab Aggies as 2019 SEC Women's Soccer favorite

Texas A&M was predicted to win to the 2019 Southeastern Conference women’s soccer title in voting by the league’s 14 head coaches.

Nine SEC teams are receiving mention in the United Soccer Coaches preseason rankings, including five that are in the Top 25. Tennessee is ranked 10th, Texas A&M is 12th, South Carolina is 15th, Vanderbilt 17th and LSU is 24th. Florida, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Auburn are among the teams receiving votes in the poll.

The 27th season of women’s soccer in the SEC season begins August 22.

Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1. Texas A&M

2. South Carolina

3. Vanderbilt

4. Tennessee

5. Florida

6. Arkansas

7. Auburn

8. Ole Miss

9. Alabama

10. Missouri

11. Mississippi State

12. LSU

13. Georgia

14. Kentucky