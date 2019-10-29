Coaches tab Aggies as 2020 SEC WBB Champion

Birmingham, Ala. - Texas A&M is predicted to win the 2020 Southeastern Conference women's basketball championship in a vote of the league's coaches.
Coming off back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances, Texas A&M enters the year with early preseason rankings as high as No. 4 nationally. The Aggies return every starter, with 94-percent of the team's points and four double-figure scorers returning.
Texas A&M tops the order of finish, with South Carolina, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Arkansas, LSU and Tennessee rounding out the top half the league. Auburn, Missouri, Georgia, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Florida round out the bottom half.
The Aggies' Chennedy Carter was voted as SEC Women's Basketball Preseason Player of the Year. Arkansas' Chelsea Dungee and Tennessee's Rennia Davis also received votes.
Joining Carter, Dungee and Davis on the All-SEC Preseason First Team are Rhyne Howard, Kentucky; Ayana Mitchell, LSU; Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State; Amber Smith, Missouri; and Tyasha Harris, South Carolina.
The Preseason Second Team All-SEC is comprised of Cierra Johnson, Alabama; Daisa Alexander, Auburn; Unique Thompson, Auburn; Gabby Connally, Georgia; Chloe Bibby, Mississippi State; Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina; Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M; Kayla Wells, Texas A&M and Mariella Fasoula, Vanderbilt.
Coaches cannot vote for their own team or players and ties are not broken, which led to a nine on the second team. The 2020 season officially tips on Tuesday, November 5.
