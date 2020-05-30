ATLANTA (AP) - The College Football Hall of Fame was one of the buildings damaged by protesters in downtown Atlanta last night. National Guard members blocked anyone from approaching the building and nearby restaurants today. Shattered glass covered the sidewalk near the hall today and spray-painted messages covered many surfaces. Violence broke out during a protest over Minneapolis police treatment of George Floyd, who died after an officer pressed a knee into his neck.
College Football Hall of Fame damaged during protests
By Associated Press |
Posted: Sat 1:58 PM, May 30, 2020