College Station, A&M Consolidated earn victories in the CSISD Classic

The College Station High School girls soccer team defeated McCallum 3-0 Saturday morning in the CSISD Classic. Ten minutes into the match Kayla Vasuqez found Olivia Riechman in the middle of the field. Richman's shot from 12 yards out hit the inside of the right post and bounced in. Ten minutes into the second half, Reichman was fouled just outside the penalty area. Carley Deuel put a well struck ball just beyond the reach of the Knight keeper to make it 2-0 Cougars. With twelve minutes remaining in the match Deuel took a corner kick. The ball bounced around in front of the goal face and Belle Dieperink knocked it in for the final score. Keira Herron recorded the shutout in the goal. The Cougars (2-1) travel to Dripping Springs for a tournament next weekend, opening against Weiss on Thursday at 2pm.

With today's win, the Cougars earned the 150th win in program history, moving to an all time school record of 150-27-15.

In JV action,the Cougar JV beat the Rouse Raiders 8-0. Goals were scored by Shaley Lewis (3), Kelsey Slater, Kylie McRaven, and Ashlyn Turner, with two own goals. Slater, McRaven, and Simmy Ghosh each had an assist. Reese Maxwell, Sarah Del Rio, and Tania Aquino split time in the goal to hold the shutout. Next action for the JV will be Friday at the Belton Tournament against Bastrop at 6:30pm.

In other action in the CSISD Classic, A&M Consolidated defeated Temple 2-0, Duncanville downed Anderson 2-0, Friendswood fell to Little Elm 3-0 and Rouse beat Temple 1-0.