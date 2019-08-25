College Station Cougars: 2019 Hometown Heroes

The College Station Cougars are just two years removed from their first state title. Last year, they made it to the Area round of the playoffs before losing to the eventual state champ, Highland Park.

College Station brings back seven starters on offense and five on defense. Austin Sosa started at wide receiver last year and will now shift to play quarterback his senior year.

Obviously, Sosa and the Cougars want to make it back to that state title game that College Station won in 2017. They believe they have the talent to get it done with experience on both sides of the ball.

"My expectations are to put forth my best effort for the team, and I expect everyone else to do the same, especially all the senior class. Everyone needs to put in their best effort and do the best they possibly can be. I'm so excited for this season to see how we all do," said running back Kolbe Cashion.

"Like everyone, everyone wants to go to state, but I believe we can make it state honestly. Our offense is a fast-paced offense. Our defense is really good, but our offense will really drive us down the field with our fast pace," said quarterback Austin Sosa.

"We had a pretty good defense last year, so if we could just step it up from another level from the defense last year, then we'll do great this year. We have a strong line and experienced linebackers, so I think we'll do fine," added defensive back Mark Talpette.

The Cougars start their season this Thursday against Richmond Foster. They'll play in Katy at Legacy Stadium.