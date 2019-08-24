College Station, A&M Consolidated Cross Country have strong showings at Mud, Sweat, & Cheers Relay

The College Station Girls XC team won the large school Varsity and JV divisions of the Mud, Sweat, & Cheers 4x1.5 mile relay.

The College Station Girls XC team won the large school Varsity and JV divisions of the Mud, Sweat, & Cheers 4x1.5 mile relay. Each leg of the 4 member teams ran 1.5 miles while hurdling over logs, navigating hay bales, and finishing by crossing a mud pit. It was the first race of the season for the Lady Cougars. Final places are below...

1st Place Varsity Girls team of...

Paola Calderon

Grace Wu

Avery Seagraves

Esther Tong

1st Place JV Girls team of...

Maddie Jones

Lindsay Flanigan

Lauren Hantla

Layla Shadparvar

3rd Place JV Girls team of...

Krista Krueger

Allana Frost

Anna Kimber

Iris Choi

The next race for the Lady Cougars is at Lockhart on 8/31.

Saturday, the Tigers from A&M Consolidated High School continued their journey towards district with a race at the Mud, Sweat, & Cheers Relay outside of Caldwell. Consol entered two Varsity relays and 4 JV Relays in the contest. Placing first for the Tigers and 7th overall was the relay of Brandon Topf, Sean Zhang, Seth Goble, and Nic Hilty. Finishing 10th overall in the Varsity relays was the relay of Chris Ross, Nathan Parulian, Miles McGuire, and Russ Whitfield, all of whom are freshmen.

In the JV Relays, the Tigers brought home trophies with a 2nd place finish from the team of David Zhang, Andrew Li, Andrew Arthur, and Gabriel Guillen. The other JV teams finished 11th, 13th, and 19th overall.

The Tiger's next meet is Friday, August 30th, at the Westlake Invitational in Del Valle.

