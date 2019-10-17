College Station Cross Country teams sweep District 19-5A meet

The College Station Cougar Cross Country teams made it a clean sweep at the District 19-5A meet in Tomball Thursday morning.

College Station won the Varsity and JV Girls competition as well as the Varsity an JV Boys.

Freshman Maddie Jones paces the varsity girls team with a third place finish with a time of 20 minutes and 13.8 seconds. The Lady Cougars had 38 team points and beat Magnolia West by 13 points.

Paola Calderon came in sixth place with a time of 20:39.4, while Grace Wu was 7th with a time of 20:41.7. Esther Tong came in time with a time of 21:01.5 and Megan Roberts was 12th with a time of 21:35.8.

Faith Redwine paced the JV team with a winning time of 23 minutes 14.2 seconds.

On the varsity boys side senior Siddart Jayarman won the race with a time of 16 minutes 51.1 seconds.

Joseph Benn came in 2nd with a time of 16:51.6. Andrew Riechman was 5th with a time of 17:18.8, Chance Miller was 11th with a time of 18:03.9 and Ricardo Lopez wrapped up the scoring for the Cougars with a time of 18:10.8.

College Station tallied 31 points and beat 2nd place Magnolia by 43 points.

Alex Cox paced the JV team with a winning time of 18 minutes 37.6 seconds.