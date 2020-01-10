College Station Lady Cougars stay perfect in district play with 55-46 win over A&M Consolidated

The College Station Lady Cougars rallied in the second half and out score A&M Consolidated 32-17 to pick up a 55-46 win over the Lady Tigers Friday night at Cougar Gym.

Cierra Gilbert paced the Lady Tigers with 16 points as they took a 29-22 lead to the locker room at the break, but they couldn't hold it. Na'layjah Johnson scored 13 points, while Mia Rivers added 12. Both Aliyah Collins and Jaeden McMillin each tossed in 11.

College Station will step back on the court Tuesday when they travel to Bryan to take on Rudder at the Armory. Tip off is set for 6:30pm. A&M Consolidated will look to rebound on Tuesday as they host Magnolia West. Tip off at Tiger Gym is also set for 6:30pm.