College Station Lady Cougars win season opener 2-0

The Lady Cougar soccer team won their season opener 2-0 over Austin Anderson in the first game of the CSISD Classic at Cougar Field. In the first period, Olivia Riechman intercepted a pass from an Anderson defender and dribbled to goal, slotting the ball just beyond the reach of the keeper. In the second half, Kingsley Cashion played the ball over the top to Riechman, who shot near post.

The keeper was unable to handle the ball on the slippery surface and the Cougars went up 2-0. Keira Herron recorded the shutout in goal for College Station. Next action for the Cougars is Friday at 3pm against Duncanville at CSHS.

In other action in the tournament, McCallum defeated Friendswood 2-1, Little Elm topped Rouse 3-0 and Consol fell 3-1 to Duncanville.