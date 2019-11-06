College Station XCountry headed to UIL State Meet on Saturday

The College Station Cross Country teams will compete at the UIL State Meet on Saturday afternoon. For the boys' team they're heading back to state for the 7th straight year, while the girls' team is returning after a two year absence.

Both teams are excited to toe he line one last time with the best in the state.

"I've acutally never ran at state because every year I've either been an alternate or we've fallen short of that goal that we've had. So I just can't believe that we are really here," said Avery Seagraves, College Station senior cross country runner.

"We want to go out there and give it everything that we've got. I think we can be top five if we really run our best. But at the end of the day as long as we give everything that we have and we are statisfied with the result it will be good," added Joseph Benn, College Station senior cross country runner.

The Class 5A girls race will start at 1:10 on Saturday afternoon, with the boys race to follow at 1:50 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.