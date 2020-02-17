College Station advances to Area Round of Playoffs with 51-24 victory over Kingwood Park

The College Station girls' basketball team beat Kingwood Park 51-24 at Bridgeland High School Monday night in the Bi-District round of the playoffs.

College Station came into the playoffs riding a 5 game winning streak and the District 19-5A title.

Freshman Jaeden McMillin hit a corner three-pointer for the first bucket of the game. The Lady Cougars never trailed. They led 14-6 after the first quarter and then 28-11 at the half. Rebekah Hailey led all scorers with 12 points. Aaliyah Collins chipped in 11, and Mia Rivers had 9 for the Lady Cougars.

College Station advances to the area round of the playoffs. The Lady Cougars will play the winner of Georgetown and Marble Falls, who play each other Tuesday night.