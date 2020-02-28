College Station advances to the Regional Finals with a 68-49 win over Shadow Creek

The #23 College Station girls' basketball team beat #4 Shadow Creek 68-49 in the Regional Semifinals at the Campbell Center in Houston.

Shadow Creek took the quick lead 4-0 to start the game. The Lady Cougars rallied to take the 15-9 lead after the first quarter. College Station's full-court press seemed to work throughout the night. The Lady Cougars' defense helped spark their offense and take a 36-22 lead at halftime.

The Lady Sharks were able to gain momentum in the third quarter and make it a 4 point game. College Station answered with a run to end the third quarter and rolled in the fourth for the 69-49 victory.

College Station advances to the Regional Finals tomorrow at 2:00 pm at the Campbell Center against Cedar Park.