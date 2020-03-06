College Station blanks Katy Paetow 5-0

﻿Riechman’s two headers from corner kicks propels College Station girls' soccer over Paetow 5-0.

The College Station Lady Cougar soccer improved to 11-0-1 in district play and 14-6-1 overall with a 5-0 victory over Katy Paetow Friday night in Katy. The Cougs opened the scoring at the 34:33 mark of the first half when a nice combination between Olivia Riechman and Taylor Deuel found Lauren Puckett at the top of the 18. Puckett fired a shot that beat the goalie high for a 1-0 lead. The Cougs struck again when Olivia Fox's corner kick was headed back across the face of the goal by Kyle McRaven and Riechman headed in the goal for a 2-0 lead. The Cougs made it 3-0 in the first half when Lauren Hanik's corner was again headed in by Riechman. Halfway into the second half, Taylor Deuel scored off of a rebound to put Cougs up 4-0. Hanik finished the scoring when she hit a nice shot just inside of the right post from the top of the 18 to give the Cougs a 5-0 victory. Mackenzie Martin had the shutout in goal for the Cougs.

The Lady Cougar JV defeated the Paetow Panthers 8-0. Kelsey Slater and Kalan Breedlove had two goals each, while Sarah Del Rio, Camila Del Rio, and Reese Maxwell had one apiece. Shaley Lewis had two assists, while Maddie Jones and Maxwell had one each. Chelsea Wellmann notched the shutout for College Station. Next action for the Lady Cougs will be at home Tuesday, March 17th against A&M Consolidated, with the JV starting at 5 and the Varsity to follow at 7.