The College Station Lady Cougar volleyball team clinched a co championship in District 19-5A with a three set sweep of Waller Tuesday night at Cougar Gym 25-12, 25-15, and 25-9.

Zoe Peterek lead the Lady Cougars with 7 kills, while Ana De La Garza and Brielle Warren each had 6 kills.

Abby Peterek had six service aces.

College Station can clinch the outright district championship on Friday with a win over Rudder on the road.