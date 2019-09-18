College Station closing out non-district play Friday

The College Station football team will play their final non-district game of the regular season Friday night against Nuevo Leon out of Mexico. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Cougar Field.

College Station enters the game with some momentum after beating Huntsville last week 29-13. To make it back to back wins the Cougars will have to play well against a physical Nuevo Leon team. College Station head coach Steve Huff said, "One thing about this crew is the guess work is not whether they are going to be physical or not because they will get after you." Huff added, "They proved that to us last year. We were able to score a couple of time late but a very good ball game, look for the same thing this year."

College Station beat Nuevo Leon 42-19 last season.