College Station comes back to beat Magnolia West and clinch playoff spot

The College Station football team beat Magnolia West 37-30 Friday night in a District 8-5A Division I game at Cougar Field. The win clinched a playoff spot for College Station. It is the sixth straight year the Cougars have made the playoffs.

College Station had to rally from a 27-8 halftime deficit. Kolbe Cashion's fourth quarter six yard touchdown run paired with an Austin Sosa pass to Houston Thomas for a two point conversion tied the game at 30-30. Sosa scored on a one yard touchdown run later in the fourth quarter to give College Station the lead.

The Cougars will face John Tyler in a Class 5A Division I bi-district round game November 15 at Cougar Field. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.