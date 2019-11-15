College Station defeats John Tyler 40-21, advances to the second round of playoffs for 5th straight year

College Station beat John Tyler 40-21 in the first round of the playoffs at Cougar Stadium Friday night.

The Cougars got out to a quick start and were efficient on the ground. Running backs Kolbe Cashion and Roderick Brown each had 2 rushing touchdowns in the first half. The Cougars got out to a 27-0 lead at halftime.

John Tyler put up a fight in the second half. A pick six put the Lions on the board in the third. Then to start the fourth quarter, the Lions cut the lead 34-21.

Cashion found the endzone a couple of times in the second half to lead the Cougars with 4 rushing touchdowns. College Station held off the Lions 40-21. The Cougars advance to the second round of the playoffs for the second year in a row. They'll play Frisco Lone Star next week in the area round.