Keshawn Clark scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half as Lufkin (5-1, 3-0) built a 17-7 halftime lead and went onto beat the College Station Cougars 31-21 Friday night at Abe Martin Stadium.

The loss snapped a four game winning streak by College Station (4-2, 2-1) and was the Cougars first 8-5A Division I loss of the year.

College Station will look to rebound next week as they host Magnolia back at Cougar Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30pm.

