College Station faces must win situation vs Magnolia West in week 11

The College Station football team needs a win in week 11 to keep their season alive.

The Cougars are coming off a 42-35 loss to Tomball last week on the road and four turnovers and giving up some big plays put the Cougars in a situation where they have to be in playoff mode a week early.

"That is something that has kinda hampered us a little bit along with giving up the big play, We did some things really well. Special teams got shored back up last week a little bit. Hopefully get back together and get things put back together this last week," said Cougar Head Football Coach Steve Huff.

A year ago College Station suffered a 27-21 loss to the Mustangs. Kickoff is set for 7:30 at Cougar Field.