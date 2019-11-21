College Station faces tough test in area round playoff game

The College Station football team will face Frisco Lone Star Friday night in a Class 5A Division I area round playoff game at Waco ISD Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Lone Star ended the regular season with a 10-0 record and ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 5A Division I. The Rangers beat Mansfield Legacy 35-0 in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

College Station closed out the regular season with a win over Magnolia West to get into the playoffs. The Cougars followed that up with a 40-21 win over John Tyler in the first round of the playoffs. Those wins should give the team some confidence heading into the match-up with Lone Star. Cougar head coach Steve Huff said, "I think sometimes you get in games like this it's important to maybe shorten the game a little bit, help our defense out in certain situations." Huff added, "The defense has gotten us the ball in different situations, a blocked punt two weeks ago. You look at all those things put it together and you try to put together a complete package and as the year has gone along we have finally started kind of clicking in all three phases."

Last season College Station went two rounds deep in the playoffs beating Mesquite Poteet before falling to Highland Park.