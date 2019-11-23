College Station falls in the area round of the playoffs to Frisco Lone Star 45-30

College Station lost to Frisco Lone Star 45-30 in the area round of the playoffs at Waco ISD Stadium Friday night.

Lone Star got off to a quick start. Oklahoma commit Marvin Mims caught a touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage. On their next possession, Ranger quarterback Garret Rangel threw another TD pass to Brandon Spencer to go up 14-0.

The Cougars came back with touchdown runs from Austin Sosa and Roderick Brown to make it 29-19 at the half.

The Cougars kept the game competitive in the second half, but they ultimately fell 45-30.

College Station's season ends in the area round for the second straight year. Frisco Lone Star advances to play Highland Park next week.