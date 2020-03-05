College Station falls to Frisco Liberty at State Tournament

The College Station girls basketball team lost Frisco Liberty 44-41 in overtime Thursday night in a Class 5A State Semifinal game at the Alamodome. Aliyah Collins led College Station with 10 points.

College Station led 22-15 at halftime. Frisco Liberty tied the game 38-38 with 26 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Lady Cougars got the final shot in regulation but Mia Rivers attempt would not fall.

In overtime Lily Ziemkiewicz's three point shot with 16 seconds left put the Redhawks in front 42-40. Ziemkiewicz led all scorers with 16 points. Collins went to the free throw line for College Station with two second left with a chance to tie the game but made one of two free throw attempts. The Redhawks hit to free throws to make it a three point game. College Station got the last shot but Collins long range shot to force a second overtime would not go.

College Station ends the season with a 32-8 record.