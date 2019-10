College Station Volleyball swept Katy Paetow 25-9, 25-8, 25-11 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym to finish the regular season 14-0 in district play.

The Lady Cougars were led by Zoe Peterek with 15 kills and Brielle Warren with 11 kills.

College Station already secured the district title, but now they head into the postseason with a perfect district record and 30-12 overall.

The high school volleyball playoffs will start next Tuesday.