College Station gearing up for 1st round match against John Tyler

The high school football playoffs will kick off later this week. College Station (7-3) rallied in the second half last week against Magnolia West to punch its ticket to the post season.

Not only was a trip to the playoffs at stake, but also home field advantage for the first round and head coach Steve Huff feels having to deal with adversity will be helpful heading into the playoffs starting Friday with John Tyler (3-7).

"Every little you go through like that makes you stronger and these kids have been through some test this year. They've been in some close ball games. And learning to play in close ball games I think is very crucial this time of year because it is not always that way," said Huff.

A year ago College Station beat Mesquite Poteet in the first round 41-38. The Cougars have won four consecutive first round playoff games going into Friday's 7 p.m. game against the Lions at Cougar Field.