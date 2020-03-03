College Station girls' basketball gearing up for state tournament

The College Station girls basketball team is gearing up for their first state tournament appearance in program history.

College Station beat two top-five teams in the state to win the regional tournament. The Lady Cougars say their tough road through the playoffs has helped prepare them for the Alamodome.

"Definitely, we've gone against some really tough teams, some really good competition. That's really what we like. We really like to have that competition where we just play our hearts out to the end of the game," said Senior Guard Mia Rivers.

"Now that we're back on the court, yesterday we spent some time in the locker room talking about what it meant to get to the state tournament. More than anything, trying to use our experience from the regional tournament to our advantage as we look forward moving into the state tournament," added Head Coach Megan Symank.

College Station takes on Frisco Liberty Thursday in San Antonio at the Alamodome with tip-off at 7:00 p.m.