The College Station girls basketball team beat Hightwoer 58-32 at Cougar Gym Friday for day two of the Aggieland Invitational.

The Lady Cougars quickly got out to a 12-2 lead to start the game. They led 25-7 after the first quarter. Hightower cut into the lead in the second half, but College Station pulled away 58-32.

The Cougars will play Magnolia West in the semi-final round Friday at 8:00 p.m.