The College Station girls basketball team beat Waller 71-64 Friday night in a district 19-5A game at Cougar Gym. College Station is now 9-2 in district play.

Mia Rivers and Rebekah Hailey each scored 17 points for College Station. Na'Layjah Johnson scored 16 points. Aliyah Collins finished with 10 points.

College Station will return to action February 4 to take on A&M Consolidated at Tiger Gym.