College Station girls play to scoreless tie against Magnolia West

The College Station Lady Cougars tied the Magnolia West Mustangs 0-0 at Cougar Field Tuesday evening in the opening game of the second round of district play. The Cougars district record stands at 7-0-1 and 10-6-1 on the season.

The Lady Cougar JV defeated the Magnolia West Mustangs 9-0. Shaley Lewis and Reese Maxwell each had two goals, while Kelsey Slater, Kalan Breedlove, Camila Del Rio, Maddie Jones, and Kaydence O'Leary had a goal apiece. Kelsey Slater had three assists, and O'Leary had two, while Maxwell and Lewis had one each.

The JV's next action will be Thursday at 12:30pm against Port Neches-Groves in the Waller Classic tournament.

District play for the Lady Cougars will resume next Tuesday at home against Rudder, with the JV starting at 5 and the Varsity to follow at 7.