College Station girls roll in district opener 65-18 over Katy Paetow

The College Station girls basketball team opened up district play with a 65-18 win over Katy Paetow at Cougar Gym on Monday night.

Katy Paetow struck first to take their only lead of the game 2-0. Na'layjah Johnson answered with a layup and then a corner three-pointer. The Cougars led 15-7 after the first quarter.

College Station blew open the game in the second quarter thanks to their stout defense, passing, and hot shooting from Johnson and Mia Rivers. The Cougars led 40-8 at the half.

College Station went on to win 65-18 to move to 1-0 in district play.

The Cougars will be back in action Friday on the road at Brenham.

Katy Paetow will host Magnolia West on Friday.