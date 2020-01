The College Station girls basketball team beat Magnolia 64-33 at Cougar Gym Friday night.

The Cougars started off hot, jumping out to a 26-6 lead after the first quarter. Magnolia started creeping back in the second quarter, but they still trailed 39-18 at halftime. College Station rolled on to the 64-33 victory.

The Cougars remain undefeated in district play and will be back in action Tuesday on the road at Waller. Magnolia will host Magnolia West on Tuesday.