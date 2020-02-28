College Station girls' soccer team defeats Waller 6-0

The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team defeated the Waller Bulldogs Friday night in Waller 6-0.

The Cougs improved to 9-0-1 in district play and 12-6-1 overall. Fifteen minutes into the game Kayla Vasquez was fouled in the box, giving the Cougs a PK. Carley Deuel scored the PK to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead. Olivia Riechman notched the Cougars' next goal with Reese Garratt getting the assist. The Cougars made it 3-0 heading into halftime when Riechman's shot was deflected by the goalie, and Garratt put in the rebound. At the 23:03 mark of the second half, Lauren Puckett scored to give the Cougs a 4-0 lead. Soon after, Riechman found Carley Deuel at the top of the 18, Deuel turned a fired a nice shot into the upper corner to make the score 5-0. Just before the end of the match, Elisabeth Leftwich put in a rebound to make the final score 6-0. Keira Herron recorded the shutout in goal for College Station.

The Lady Cougar JV defeated the Waller Bulldogs 7-0. Reese Maxwell scored two goals, while Kelsey Slater, Ellie Hagen, Kalan Breedlove, Kylie McRaven, and Camila Del Rio each scored one. Shaley Lewis had three assists, while Robin Loopstra, Tania Aquino, and McRaven had one each. Mackenzie Martin recorded the shutout in goal. Next action for the Lady Cougars will be Tuesday at home against Brenham. The JV game will start at 5, with the Varsity following at 7.