College Station girls take down Georgetown 55-46 in area round

The College Station girls basketball team beat Georgetown 55-46 in the area round of the playoffs Friday night at Cameron Yoe High School.

It was a battle of state-ranked teams with #23 College Station and #12 Georgetown. The Lady Cougars took the lead after the first quarter 16-14. It was a close game throughout, with College Station pulling away in the end for the nine point victory. Na'layjah Johnson scores a game-high 17 points. Mia Rivers chipped in 16 for the Lady Cougars.

This win sets up a cross-town showdown in the regional quarterfinals between College Station and Rudder. They will play Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. at A&M Consolidated High School.