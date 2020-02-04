College Station girls win crosstown showdown at A&M Consolidated 60-43

The College Station girls basketball team beat A&M Consolidated 60-43 at Tiger Gym Tuesday night.

The Lady Cougars jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first. Consol then went on a 9-0 run to take the lead 12-10 in the second quarter. The rest of the half was back and forth, with College Station taking the lead at the break 26-21. College Station pulled away in the second half to win 60-43.

A&M Consolidated and College Station are fighting for first place in the district and now have 2 district losses each.

College Station will play at Rudder Friday night.

A&M Consolidated will be on the road at Magnolia West Friday night.