College Station heads to Willis looking for back to back wins

The College Station Cougars were able to bounce back from their only district loss to Lufkin last week with a 48-24 win over Magnolia last Friday night. The Cougars (5-2, 3-1) will take on Willis (2-5, 1-3) Friday night at Berton A. Yates Stadium in Willis looking to make it back to back wins.

The Wildcats haven't had a lot of success as their record would indicate, but Cougar Head Coach Steve Huff knows Willis is a talented team.

"They put a lot of speed on the field. They always have every time we have played them. I think they are kinda like us they are young in places, but at the same time they do a lot of stuff on offense. A lot of different formations. Coach Wall is a Lake Travis guy and he does a lot of the Lake Travis system so they keep you on your toes," said Huff.

A win over Willis will get the Cougars closer to clinching a playoff spot with two games left in the regular season: Tomball (11/1 on the road) and Magnolia West (11/8 at home in the regular season finale).

A year ago College Station beat Willis 55-7 at Cougar Field. Kickoff Friday night is set for 7:30.