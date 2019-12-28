College Station holds off Rudder 73-67 for the Aggieland Invitational championship

The College Station girls basketball team beat Rudder 73-67 in the Aggieland Invitational championship game at Cougar Gym on Saturday.

The game was tied 19-19 in the second quarter, before the Cougars went on a 11-0 run. Rudder cut the deficit and trailed 32-27 at the half.

Rudder started out hot in the third quarter and even led late in the 4th, but College Station pulled ahead again at the end of the quarter 53-49. The Lady Cougars went on to beat Rudder 73-67. This was a rematch from last year's Aggieland Invitational championship game, and for the second year in a row, the Lady Cougars won.

College Station will next be in action at Waller January 7th.

Rudder will host Katy Paetow next Friday, January 3rd.