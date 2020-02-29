College Station is headed to state for the first time in program history with 58-54 OT win over Cedar Park

The #23 College Station girls' basketball team beat #2 Cedar Park in the regional finals 58-54 in overtime at the Campbell Center in Houston.

It was a back and forth game early and often. Both teams were tied at 13 after the first quarter. College Station pulled in front 25-23 at halftime. The Lady Cougars were able to open the third quarter on a run to go up by double digits. Cedar Park fought back and took the lead in the fourth.

Na'layjah Johnson hit a three pointer with 5 seconds to go in regulation to tie the game at 50. The Lady Cougars had one more shot with .4 seconds on the clock, but they were unable to hit at the buzzer.

In overtime, Johnson hit another deep three to take the lead, and then Senior Mia Rivers hit a tough and-one jump shot to seal it. The Lady Cougars held on 58-54 to punch their ticket to the Alamodome for the first time in program history.

Johnson led the Lady Cougars in scoring with 20 points. Rivers chipped in 12 and Senior Rebekah Hailey added 12 points.

College Station will play in the state semi-finals in the Alamodome in San Antonio Thursday evening.