The College Station Cougars (6-2, 4-1) can clinch a playoff spot in District 8-5A Division I with a victory over Tomball (3-5, 2-3) Friday night at Tomball ISD Stadium.

College Station is riding a two game winning streak after last week's 55-28 win over Willis.

Tomball is riding a 2 game losing streak heading into their final home game of the regular season.

Last year College Station shut out Tomball 21-0 at Cougar Field in College Station. Kickoff is set for 7:30p.m.