College Station rallies past Rudder 70-53 in Region Quarterfinals

The 23rd ranked College Station Lady Cougar basketball team outscored Rudder 40-23 in the second half and cruised to a 70-53 win in Tuesday's Class 5A Regional Quarterfinal playoff game at Tiger Gym.

Aliyah Collins paced College Station with 22 points, while Mia Rivers added 17 and Rebekah Hailey tossed in 15.

Rudder (29-8) lost for the third time this season to College Station in four games. Deondra Young lead the Lady Rangers with 26 points while Keaundra Kelly added 10. Asani McGee contributed 9 and Rakia Lee tossed in 8 to round out the Lady Rangers scoring in their final game this season.

College Station (29-8) advances to the Regional Semifinals and will take on 4th ranked Alvin Shadow Creek on Friday at 6pm at the Campbell Center down in Houston.