College Station rolls past Waller 38-7

College Station won their district home-opener over Waller 38-7 at Cougar Field Friday night.

The Cougars got off to a quick start up 14-0 in the first quarter. Neither team scored the rest of the first half.

College Station started the third quarter strong, fueled by some big stops and a couple of interceptions.

Three different quarterbacks saw playing time for the Cougars, as they beat Waller 38-7. The Cougars are 2-0 in district play. They will be on the road at Lufkin next week.