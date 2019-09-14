College Station stuns Huntsville 29-13

College Station defeated 4th ranked Huntsville 29-13 Friday night in the Cougars' home opener.

The Hornets had the first chance to score early, but they fumbled and turned the ball over in the red zone.

Cougar quarterback Austin Sosa put up 2 rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in the first half. The Cougars took a 22-0 halftime lead.

Sosa went out early in the second half with an apparent ankle injury. Backup quarterback Jett Huff found Dalton Carnes for Carnes' second receiving touchdown of the night. The Cougars rolled 29-13.

College Station will be back at home next week hosting Nuevo Leon. Huntsville will have a bye-week.