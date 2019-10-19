College Station takes down Magnolia 48-24 at home

The College Station Cougars picked up their third district win with a 48-24 win over Magnolia at Cougar Field Friday night.

The Cougars got off to a quick start with a pair of Roderick Brown touchdowns in the first quarter.

Magnolia answered with 14 unanswered points in the second to take a 21-14 lead at the half.

Cougar quarterback Austin Sosa took over in the second half and had a couple of touchdowns to take the lead. The College Station defense came up big in the second half with a pick-six, strip-six, and a blocked punt.

The Cougars went on to win 48-24. College Station will be on the road next week at Willis.