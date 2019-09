The College Station Cougars dropped its season in week one to Richmond Foster 52-14 and had a bye during week two and are chomping at the bit to pick up their first win of the season. It won't be easy Friday night as they'll host the unbeaten and 4th ranked Huntsville Hornets.

A year ago College Station beat the Hornets 20-7 over in Huntsville.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 at Cougar Field.