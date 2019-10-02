College Station to host Waller Friday at Cougar Field

The College Station Cougars (3-1,1-0) won its District 8-5A Division I opener last week with a 56-7 win over Caney Creek and Friday night will hit the turf at Cougar Field to face the Waller Bulldogs (0-3, 0-1) looking to stay unbeaten in league play.

"I look at first of all defensively. A very, very good defense. Very fast on defense. They fly around and do a lot of good things. Offensively, kinda of a ball control offense like we saw last week. A lot of double tight. Stuff that can frustrate you if you aren't careful. You've got to do a good job on first down because they will definitely keep the ball away from ya," said Cougar Head Football Coach Steve Huff.

A year ago the Cougars beat Waller 49-7 on the road. Friday's game will kick off at 7-30 in College Station at Cougar Field.