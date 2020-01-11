College Station tops Clemens

The College Station Lady Cougars won their final game in the Dripping Springs Invitational by defeating Clemens 2-1 Saturday morning.

Clemens opened the scoring 25 minutes into the match with a high shot over the keeper's head. Ten minutes later, Olivia Riechman received a throw in from Elie Dang and cut the ball back across the face of the goal to teammate Shaley Lewis, who scored her first varsity goal for the Cougs.

In the second half, Riechman intercepted a Clemens pass in their defensive end and beat the goalie one on one to score the game winner. Olivia Fox played well in the goal to preserve the win.

College Station (3-3) will travel to Georgetown next weekend for the Governor's Cup, opening against Mansfield on Thursday morning at 9am.