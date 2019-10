The College Station volleyball team beat Rudder 25-19, 25-4, 25-15 in a district 19-5A match Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. College Station improves to 6-0 in district play. Rudder falls to 1-5.

Both teams will return to action October 4. College Station will be on the road to face Katy Paetow. Rudder will play a road game at Waller.